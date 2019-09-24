Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $6.89. Velan shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 million and a PE ratio of -20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.66.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.31 million during the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

