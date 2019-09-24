Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

VXUS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. 82,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

