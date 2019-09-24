Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.439 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,487. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

