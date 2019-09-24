Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Plans $0.74 — Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.744 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. 3,532,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,817. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65.
About Vanguard Real Estate ETF
