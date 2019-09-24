Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Plans $0.74 — Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.744 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. 3,532,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,817. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

