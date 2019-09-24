Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,048,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.40% of LKQ worth $852,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,057. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

