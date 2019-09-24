Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.50% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $927,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,209,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,775,000 after buying an additional 706,693 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,040. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $637,558.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,151.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.