Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.55% of Robert Half International worth $841,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 474,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,043. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

