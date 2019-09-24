Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,972,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.90% of Aramark worth $792,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after buying an additional 47,264 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

