Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.19% of Alleghany worth $903,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alleghany by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, reaching $783.73. 19,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $798.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $753.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.50.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

