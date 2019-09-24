Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,010,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.07% of FLIR Systems worth $812,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 251,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 122,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 109,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $62.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

