Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 254,042 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $824,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,923,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $80.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:LYV traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $66.92. 655,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,692. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

