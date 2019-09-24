Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Announces $0.55 — Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5523 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.88. 1,017,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $121.21.
About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
