Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Announces $0.55 — Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5523 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.88. 1,017,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $121.21.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.