Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys 1,010,271 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4,344.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,271 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $47,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 121.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Brunswick by 63.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Brunswick by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 790,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

