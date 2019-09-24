Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 795,280 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 795,280 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 6.10% of U.S. Silica worth $57,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 348.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 1,143,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

