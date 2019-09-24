UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of UTSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 25,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,478. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. UTStarcom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

