UTRUST Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $816,477.00 (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, UTRUST has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $816,477.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00190354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01020820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00087302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

