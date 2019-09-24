US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) Shares Up 0.2%

US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.84, 810 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

