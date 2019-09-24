US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 23,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,137. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

