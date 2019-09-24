US Bancorp DE Has $1.41 Million Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of CommVault Systems worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 38.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. 9,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,373. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.11.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

