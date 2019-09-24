US Bancorp DE Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 767,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,292,000 after purchasing an additional 534,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 490,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 337,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 260,347 shares during the period.

RXN traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $80,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

