US Bancorp DE Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Leidos by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after buying an additional 34,196 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Leidos by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 181,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

LDOS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.13. 34,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

