US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.04. 7,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,643. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,912.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $268,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,002.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

