US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,599 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 450,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $15,704,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,014,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,675 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 68,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,855. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SLAB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

