US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,388 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,946,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 512,150 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 675,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $552.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

