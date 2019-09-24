Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.94

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 12213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 665.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

