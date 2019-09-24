Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $3.15. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 21,292 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.