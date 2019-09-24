United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $17.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Vertical Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in United States Steel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 13,271,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,661,906. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.