United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.08 ($50.09).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTDI shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €32.44 ($37.72). 203,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96. United Internet has a 12 month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 12 month high of €35.69 ($41.50). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.