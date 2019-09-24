United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.10. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $2,111,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,098,267.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

