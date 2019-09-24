United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $900.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $709.58.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,559 shares of company stock valued at $125,535,353. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $14.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $828.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $857.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.