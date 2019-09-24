United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of YPF by 646.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 194,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in YPF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in YPF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in YPF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in YPF by 5,941.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 622,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. YPF SA has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YPF SA will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

