United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $394,000 in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 221,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. 74,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,724. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

