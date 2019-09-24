United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 59,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hagan bought 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $250,495.00. Insiders have purchased 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

