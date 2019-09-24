Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $42.78, 947,486 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 596,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Get Uniqure alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $571,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,925,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $224,906.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,229 shares of company stock worth $2,204,241. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Uniqure by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,817,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,416,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Uniqure by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 419,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 79,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.