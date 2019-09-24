Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Uniqure stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 947,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. Uniqure has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $189,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,116.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $571,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,925,746.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,757,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

