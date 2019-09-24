UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €16.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.50 ($16.86).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.