UBS Group Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €23.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UG. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.70 ($28.72).

Peugeot stock opened at €23.04 ($26.79) on Friday. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.85.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

