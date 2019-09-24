UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 927,024 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 927,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $176,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 56.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 89,730.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 210,866 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,411. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

