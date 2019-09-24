UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $154,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $11.07 on Tuesday, reaching $570.65. 205,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,683. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

