UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of Eversource Energy worth $133,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,357,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,309,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,354. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $83.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

