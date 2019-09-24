UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 192,312 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.88% of NetApp worth $129,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 900.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cross Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

