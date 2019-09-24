UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $172.10 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of American Electric Power worth $172,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,866. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. KeyCorp began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

