UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $160.66 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Dollar Tree worth $160,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16,610.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.05. The stock had a trading volume of 83,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,570. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $113.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

