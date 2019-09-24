UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $141.98 Million Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $141,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,967,000 after acquiring an additional 396,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,319,000 after acquiring an additional 392,021 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after acquiring an additional 272,722 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,319,000 after buying an additional 237,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,880 over the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.44. 433,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,758. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.96.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

