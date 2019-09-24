UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Analog Devices worth $147,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,312.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Analog Devices by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 88,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 84.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 90,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $1,152,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,949 shares of company stock worth $6,520,446 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $110.88. 1,303,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,639. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

