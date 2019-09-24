U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.12. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.00

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,178 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

