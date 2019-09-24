U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.12. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.
About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
