Tyndall Capital Partners L. P Sells 75,119 Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 75,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $121,692.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ONTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 244,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.63.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 976.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

