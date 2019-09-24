Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 249,280 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises approximately 4.6% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 688,776 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,285.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 16,264,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,483,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,437 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $422,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

