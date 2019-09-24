TurtleCoin Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $233,091.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 54,231,605,390 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

