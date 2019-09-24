Truvvo Partners LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truvvo Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $769,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Apple by 42.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 711,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $140,757,000 after acquiring an additional 211,320 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.47.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.34. 12,464,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,669,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $984.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

